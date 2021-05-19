1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $239.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

