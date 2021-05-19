$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.34. 979,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.87 and a 200 day moving average of $274.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

