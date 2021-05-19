$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of ED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,623. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.