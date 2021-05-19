$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $202.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.92 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 435,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,104. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

