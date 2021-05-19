$202.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $202.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.30 million to $202.80 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $894.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $897.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

NYSE DT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 1,487,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,034. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

