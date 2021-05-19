211,851 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,695,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

