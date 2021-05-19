$217.20 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $217.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.67 million and the lowest is $208.92 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $181.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $873.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $907.70 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $966.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

