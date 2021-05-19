22,500 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Denbury accounts for about 1.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

DEN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

