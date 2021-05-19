2,334 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. 589,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

