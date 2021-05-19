2,343 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Resideo Technologies comprises 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

