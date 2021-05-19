24,000 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Extraction Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

