2,558 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

