260,925 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 260,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 444,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

