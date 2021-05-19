2,735 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after buying an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after buying an additional 41,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 118,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

