2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

