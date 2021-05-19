$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $4.23. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $15.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. 37,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

