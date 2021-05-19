301,032 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.51% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,598. The company has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

