30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.