$311.55 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $311.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

WIX opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

