33,448 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

