342 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

