3,600 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,775,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

