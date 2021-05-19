$394.90 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $394.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

