39,819 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $9,702,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 71,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,859,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

