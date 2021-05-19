$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

