$432.87 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $432.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.10 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,789,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,590. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.