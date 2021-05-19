$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $45.02 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.77 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

