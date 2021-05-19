$459.96 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $459.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $463.67 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

