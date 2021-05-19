$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,430,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

