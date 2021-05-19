$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.65 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.35 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

