$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $245.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paya by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

