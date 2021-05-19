622 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $356.25 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

