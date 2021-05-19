$653.86 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $653.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.80 million and the highest is $663.64 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ENR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 518,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

