66 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.22. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

