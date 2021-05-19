70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$561.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.53 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.