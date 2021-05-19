$72.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce sales of $72.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.05 billion and the lowest is $67.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $353.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $369.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $353.17 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $8,381,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

