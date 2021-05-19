785 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

