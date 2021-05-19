908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 908 Devices by 12,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

