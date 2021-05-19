A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $504.58

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.58 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 54,783 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £585.91 million and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 504.58.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

