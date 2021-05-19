ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 1,867 shares.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

