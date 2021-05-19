Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.