ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

