ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $32,909,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $48,240,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $24,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Shares of ACVA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 41,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,132. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

