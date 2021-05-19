adbank (ADB) Tops One Day Volume of $118,007.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $118,007.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.