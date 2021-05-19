Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACET opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

