Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report $285.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $259.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ATGE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

