AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.44

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $29.72. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

