Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ADN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,500,000.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

