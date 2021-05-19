AdvicePeriod LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.