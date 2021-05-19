AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.